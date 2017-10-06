(Video) BBC pundit offers brutal England assessment, talks World Cup chances

Phil Neville has essentially said what we’re all thinking after England’s abject 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday night.

Harry Kane’s late goal sealed the win and three points for Gareth Southgate’s men, which was enough to confirm their place at the World Cup in Russia next summer.

England were heavily favoured to secure a comfortable win over their group rivals, but ultimately they made it difficult for themselves with another disappointing performance.

Neville didn’t hold back when speaking to BBC Sport 5 Live after the game, as seen in the tweet below, as he insisted that England were “a million miles away” from winning the World Cup.

While it can’t be ruled out, he makes a fair point as ultimately the quality on show from the likes of Germany and Spain in qualifying suggest that they will be favourites from the European contingent to advance to the latter stages of the tournament, while the usual threat of Brazil and the quality of the South American nations would point towards England being well down the order of favourites to win.

It’s difficult to see how Southgate changes it before next summer, but something will have to click as England certainly didn’t show enough this week to worry their rivals.