We could buy Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, claims Premier League midfielder in extravagant boast

Man City’s midfield powerhouse Fernandinho has suggested that the club could bring either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo through their doors if they wished.

The Brazilian midfielder spoke to Goal where he discussed City’s transfer habits and, despite his outlandish boasts, he still tried his best to maintain that the Blue half of Manchester are not a ‘buying club’. We’ll just ignore the fact that City paid £34m for Fernandinho himself in 2013 and pretend that Man City have built their squad on homegrown youth. (Fee per Goal.)

When discussing his club’s spending habits the midfielder simply stated: “Could we sign Messi or Ronaldo? I guess so.”

The comments from the Brazilian come after a summer of speculation linking Messi to Guardiola’s City with The Express reporting in August that City were eyeing up a sensational £275m bid for the Argentine.

As noted earlier, Fernandinho did go on to try to argue that Man City’s interests were centred around developing youth. However, when you’re boasting about being able to sign two of the most developed players in world football, you’re not really convincing anyone with those claims.

Will Man City actually ever make a successful move for Ronaldo and Messi? It’s very unlikely. Will they actually turn their attention to solely developing youth talent? Again, very unlikely. Will they continue to boast about their spending powers? Of-course.

