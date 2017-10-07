Arsenal plot swoop for Manchester United ace as he nears end of contract

Arsenal are reportedly ready to swoop for the transfer of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson as he nears the end of his contract.

The Red Devils youngster is currently on loan at Shrewsbury Town and is also attracting interest from Benfica, who could land him on a free transfer if he does see out his contract that expires next summer, according to The Sun.

Henderson looks a promising talent for the future after also impressing in previous loan spells with Stockport County and Grimsby Town, with United now left sweating over his situation.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would have to pay some compensation for the shot-stopper if they do decide to poach him from under United’s noses, due to laws involving signing free agent youngsters between English clubs.

The Sun claims that a number of Championship clubs are also keeping tabs on Henderson’s situation, though it remains to be seen if he could be persuaded to pen a new deal at Old Trafford.

A path into the United first-team is currently blocked by David de Gea, Sergio Romero and another promising young ‘keeper in Joel Pereira.

Henderson may well feel that leaving the club is his best chance of securing first-team football any time soon, though Arsenal would perhaps be just as unlikely to be able to offer him significant playing time in the near future.