Fresh Man City bid for Arsenal star set to open door for surprise January exit

Manchester City are reportedly ready to make a £20million bid for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez in January, with Sergio Aguero possibly set to make way.

The Argentine is a target for AC Milan and Pep Guardiola could surprisingly be willing to let him leave, according to the Daily Mail.

Aguero has started this season in fine form for City, netting seven goals in his first eight games, but it has long been speculated as to whether or not he truly fits into Guardiola’s style of play.

The Mail report that City have a long-standing interest in Sanchez, and that strengthening in attack remains a priority for Guardiola this winter, despite their free-scoring start to the season.

The report adds that Sanchez remains eager to leave north London, with City in pole position to snap him up, even if not this January.

The Chile international’s contract is up at the end of the season, which would allow him to move to the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer.

Arsenal notably held on to Sanchez during the summer despite intense speculation over his future, and it remains to be seen if they would then entertain the notion of letting him go in the middle of the season.