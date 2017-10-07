Chelsea star believes Blues career coming to an end, has heart set on dream transfer after contacting CL giants

Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois is reportedly keen on a move to Real Madrid as the Blues fail to organise a new contract for their number one goalkeeper.

The Belgium international is regarded as one of the finest players in the world in his position, having consistently shone for Chelsea during his time in the Premier League.

READ MORE

In-form PL star ignored pleas to stay at Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas reveals one Chelsea regret that will infuriate Arsenal fans

Chelsea transfer news

His impressive displays have seen him become the subject of some speculation in the past, with Goal recently claiming Real looked at him over the summer.

According to latest reports from Marca, Courtois remains a leading candidate alongside Manchester United’s David de Gea as a potential replacement for current Real Madrid shot-stopper Keylor Navas.

Most worryingly for Chelsea, however, Courtois is also said to have his heart set on a move back to the Spanish capital after a spell on loan with Atletico Madrid earlier in his career.

Marca’s report claims Courtois is waiting for a call from Real, having also been in contact with them recently, though details of their conversation are not given.

The 25-year-old’s current Chelsea contract expires in 2019 and he seems no closer to a new deal, despite Goal’s recent report that he was looking for a big pay rise at Stamford Bridge.

It now seems that Courtois’ preference would be for a move to the Bernabeu, with Marca claiming he believes his time at Chelsea may be coming to an end.