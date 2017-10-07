‘It would be a fantastic transfer’ – PSG ace urges club to sign Chelsea star

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has sent a pretty strong signal that he’d like to see his club make a transfer raid for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

The 26-year-old has long been regarded as one of the top talents in world football, having won two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge, as well as the 2014/15 PFA Player of the Year award.

Hazard is yet to sign a new contract with the Blues, despite the Telegraph‘s recent claim that the club were confident he would do so soon.

In the mean time, Meunier has been on the charm offensive to his fellow Belgian, calling him as good as Neymar and saying he would have no trouble fitting in at PSG.

‘Eden and Neymar are on the same level of ability. To my mind Eden could play for PSG with his hands tied behind his back. It would be a fantastic transfer for us,’ Meunier was quoted in football.london.

‘Eden would be good enough to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona as well. He could play anywhere.’