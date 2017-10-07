(Photo) Real Madrid defender has gun put to his head by dwarfs during birthday celebrations

Footballers like to celebrate their birthdays in style, but young Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez enjoyed his 20th birthday in a less than traditional way.

The Independent report that the left-back was with family and friends at his house when he was pictured smiling with dwarfs in Madrid outfits and policemen hats smothering him – one of which with what we presume is a toy gun to the player’s head.

READ MORE

(Photos) Cristiano Ronaldo’s new car

Fresh Man City bid for Arsenal star set to open door for surprise January exit

Real Madrid president plotting move for £55.6m striker



The former Atletico Madrid man left his former club to join their cross city rivals this summer and has made two appearances for Los Blancos this campaign.

Perhaps the dwarfs were Atletico fans in disguise out for some revenge, though at least Hernandez seems to be enjoying himself.