Spurs hopeful £50,000-a-week ace will sign new deal with club, player’s new deal could see him bag a 60% pay-rise

Tottenham fans, we’ve some good news for you.

The north London side, managed by Mauricio Pochettino, could be set to offer 21-year-old star Dele Alli a new deal with the club according to the Telegraph.

The report states that the England international is currently on £50,000-a-week at White Hart Lane, and that he is potentially about to see himself bag a 60% pay-rise, as the new deal Spurs are about to offer him could be worth around £80,000-a-week.

Alli has had a difficult start to the season this campaign, as the midfielder has only managed to bag himself two goals and one assist in the league so far.

The former MK Dons man had a glorious season for Pochettino’s side last year, clocking up 18 goals and nine assists in 37 Premier League games.

Should Alli manage to turn his season around and find the form he achieved last season, it would surely go a long way to helping Spurs put together a strong bid for the title this season.