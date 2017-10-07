La Liga giants plot sensation double swoop for 148-goal Tottenham duo

Real Madrid are reportedly identifying their next ‘Galactico’ signings, with Tottenham stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli high up on their list.

The England duo have produced a near unstoppable partnership in the past few seasons for Tottenham, so it comes as no surprise that the world’s best clubs are interested in attaining their services.

Kane has netted fourteen times in his last nine games with Alli scoring twice in seven very impressive league matches.

Marca now claim Real Madrid are plotting a sensational double swoop for the pair after missing out on Kylian Mbappe in the summer when he instead made the move to PSG.

Both under 25 years of age, the La Liga champions may sign them up as part of a long-term prospect for when Cristiano Ronaldo’s legs give up on him.

The pair have scored a combined total of 141 goals for Spurs, Kane scoring 110 goals for the London outfit with Dele Alli making up the rest (31) in just three seasons.

Tottenham take on Los Blancos in their next Champions League tie after winning both of their opening games against APOEL and Borussia Dortmund.