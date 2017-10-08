Arsenal star reveals crunch talks with Arsene Wenger that turned Gunners’ season around

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has revealed how Arsene Wenger and the club’s players turned their fortunes around after a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool earlier in the season.

The Gunners were thrashed by the Reds at Anfield, making it successive defeats in the Premier League after they also lost 1-0 at Stoke City the week before.

Iwobi, however, is delighted with the team’s improvement since then, pointing out that they’ve lifted the spirits around the club to ensure victory in every game except a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

‘A week after that (the Liverpool game), we had talks about what went wrong, how are we going to react from this, and ever since then we’ve won every game bar the Chelsea game,’ Iwobi told The Sun.

‘We are using that as a motivation in every game. We are always fighting for the manager in training, we have so much respect for him.

Back In Training … Feelin' ?? #17 A post shared by Alexander Iwobi (@alexanderiwobi) on Sep 30, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

‘The history he has is amazing. Everyone in the dressing room is always giving 100 per cent to him.

‘Fans are allowed to say what they want. We have to put it right, do what the manager says to get results.’