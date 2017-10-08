Arsenal could use special contact to land Premier League star in bargain January transfer deal

Arsenal are reportedly considering a January transfer window move for Everton winger Ademola Lookman as they seek to bolster their attack.

Arsene Wenger is planning for life potentially without both Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott, with Lookman emerging as a serious contender to come in this winter, according to The Sun.

READ MORE

5 clubs who should pounce for Sergio Aguero

Arsenal plot controversial transfer swoop for record-breaking forward to replace Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal transfer news

The 19-year-old was previously eyed by the Gunners during his time at previous club Charlton, but ended up moving to Goodison Park last January instead.

Still, since then Lookman has not featured regularly for the Toffees, playing just twelve games in all competitions, and failing to make a single Premier League appearance so far this term.

Long rated as one of the most exciting young prospects in the country, the England Under-21 international clearly remains highly regarded by Wenger, with The Sun claiming his adviser also has close links with the Gunners.

The report also adds that he could be available for as little as £15million.

That will appeal to the Arsenal boss, who has a habit of preferring to sign promising youngsters ahead of established stars, and who always has his eye on a bargain.

The report adds that the possibility of Olivier Giroud moving in the other direction as part of the deal also remains an option.