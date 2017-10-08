Lithuania v England: TV channel info, live stream, kick-off time, team news & odds

Having scraped past Slovenia on Thursday night, England are back in action this evening knowing they’ve already secured qualification for next summer’s World Cup.

Still, Gareth Southgate will be itching for a more convincing performance from his players, and maybe the Three Lions can turn on the style a bit more now that the pressure is off.

Some of you will no doubt be counting down the hours until the return of club football, but until then, here’s all the key info on tonight’s England game…

What channel is it on?

You can follow the action live on ITV 1, with coverage due to start at 4.30pm.

How can I stream it online?

No need for dodgy foreign streams, you can access it from ITV Player.

What time is kick-off?

The Group F clash kicks off at 5pm.

Any team news?

England are likely to make some changes here, with Dele Alli returning from his one-match suspension, and with Southgate confirming he’d give Jack Butland a chance in goal over Joe Hart.

We’d wager a likely starting XI would look something like this: Butland; Smalling, Stones, Cahill; Walker, Henderson, Dier, Bertrand; Sterling, Kane, Dele.

What odds can I get?

England – 4/11

Draw – 4/1

Lithuania – 17/2

Why should I bother watching?

A reasonable question to ask yourself before any England game. For this one, we give one simple answer – to see what this exciting and controversial youngster serves up for us this time…