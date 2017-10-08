Liverpool refusing to change stance over £118million transfer amid fresh speculation

Liverpool are adamant they won’t allow Philippe Coutinho a transfer to Barcelona despite fresh speculation linking the Brazilian with a move to the Nou Camp.

The Mirror report that Liverpool will stand firm over their talented playmaker after also fighting off rumoured interest in him over the summer.

READ MORE

Liverpool transfer news

5 clubs who should pounce for Sergio Aguero if Pep Guardiola goes through with January transfer

Former Liverpool star fell out of love with football during his time at Anfield

Coutinho has only been involved in three Premier League fixtures so far this season with Jurgen Klopp opting to slowly bring the Brazilian back into the first-team fold after he was frozen out of the squad during the summer’s speculation surrounding his future.

However, the 25-year-old has shown his importance to the Reds since his return to the fold with a series of eye-catching displays, with two goals and one assist establishing himself as one of the team’s most influential players.

The fresh speculation involving Coutinho’s future comes after stories emerging in the Spanish press that Barcelona will revisit their pursuit for the star in the new year. TeamTalk have cited a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo suggesting that Barca’s pursuit for the Liverpool star is far from over.

Barcelona were unsuccessful in their attempts to bring Coutinho to the Camp Nou in the summer after a bid of £118m was rejected by Liverpool (as per the Mirror). However, after many sleepless nights in the summer for Liverpool fans, they could be set for a few more come January.