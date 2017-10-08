Liverpool working to beat Chelsea and Manchester City to £30m-rated star, club ready to cash in amid contract row

Liverpool fans, your left back problems may just about to be solved.

Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam, who is out of contract with the Serie A side at the end of the season, is on Jurgen Klopp’s radar, with the Express reporting that the Reds are ready to make their move.

The report also states that Man City are interested in the Algerian, who may potentially be available on a free next summer and pressure his club into accepting any bid that comes their way this winter.

Napoli may indeed prefer that option as they are reportedly not keen on the idea of including a £30million release clause in the player’s contract, which is something agent Jorge Mendes wants included in any new deal, as per the Express.

Ghoulam swapped France for Italy back in 2014, after the Algerian international signed for Maurizio Sarri’s side from Ligue 1 club St Etienne.

The Napoli ace has been performing excellently so far this season, with the player managing to get himself two goals and three assists in just seven league appearances.

If Liverpool are to sign Ghoulam, they’re to have one of European football’s most exciting and consistent defenders on their books.

Still, the Express also names Chelsea, Juventus and Atletico Madrid as among the clubs ready to swoop for him when the transfer window re-opens in the middle of the season.