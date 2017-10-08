Manchester United star delivers controversial snub to international team-mate

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has controversially claimed that his club team-mate David de Gea has eclipsed Italy colleague Gianluigi Buffon as the best goalkeeper in the world.

Whilst admitting that Buffon is the best ‘keeper in history, Darmian would not commit to saying the Juventus star is currently better than United’s no.1.

De Gea has shone for the Red Devils since his move to the Premier League back in 2011, and that has been reflected in his making the PFA Team of the Year four times and winning his club’s Player of the Season award on three occasions.

Darmian is lucky enough to have played with both world class shot-stoppers, but Italian fans may not take too kindly to this snubbing of Buffon as the best in the world in his position.

‘I know David very well and I think, at this moment, he is the best goalkeeper in the world,’ Darmian told manutd.com.

‘I think Gianluigi is the best goalkeeper of all time. He’s also a good guy. So I am lucky to play with two goalkeepers like this.

‘Of course, it’s close (between the two). I don’t know. I think David is the best goalkeeper in the world and Gianluigi is the best goalkeeper of all time.

‘I think they are similar because they are very strong and they make very good saves. They also have good personalities.’