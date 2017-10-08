Huge blow for Manchester United as influential star expected to miss Chelsea and Tottenham fixtures

Manchester United look set to be without Paul Pogba due to injury for some crucial fixtures against the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham this winter.

The France international is currently out with a hamstring problem, and the club have not been clear about when he could be back in action.

Jose Mourinho recently told reporters the issue was ‘long-term’, and there is growing speculation that Pogba could now be out for much of November and possibly the start of December.

According to The Sun, the 24-year-old is likely to sit out crucial Premier League clashes against Chelsea and Spurs, which leave United severely weakened in games that could go some way to deciding the destination of this season’s title.

United also play Arsenal and Manchester City at the start of December, but will hope to have their record signing back in time for those big games.

Mourinho is at least well covered in central midfield, with summer signing Nemanja Matic in fine form alongside surprise performer Marouane Fellaini, while Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick remain very capable backups.