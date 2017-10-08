PSG enter the race for £118m Liverpool star, pursuit will be ruthless

PSG will enter the race for Liverpool’s hotly pursued Philippe Coutinho as the French club look to seal a deal for one of the most wanted players in world football.

Spanish outlet Catalan Daily Sport have reported that PSG will go head-to-head with Spanish giants Barcelona to secure the Brazilian’s signature. Sky Sports have also cited a report which suggests PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi will use all his power to bring the talented playmaker to the Parc des Princes.

It appears that PSG are ready to indulge themselves in their two favourite activities – spending lots of money and irritating Barcelona fans.

Having already poached Neymar from the Camp Nou this summer they will now look to hijack Barcelona’s proposed reinforcements for the departed Brazilian. The report from Catalan Daily Sport suggests that an attempt to prevent Barcelona from securing a deal for the attacker in January is at the forefront on the French club’s plans with the hope that they can strike up a deal for Liverpool’s talented star themselves next summer.

Barcelona have already had a £118m bid for Coutinho rejected by Liverpool (as per the Mirror), but if one club has the spending power to pull off the deal it is surely PSG.

FFP (Financial Fairplay) rules make it almost impossible for the French club to agree a deal for the star this season. However, their hopes will be to prevent Coutinho from leaving for the Spanish giants Barca in the New Year to secure him themselves next summer.

If PSG were able to complete a deal for Coutinho and hold onto all the talent they already have they would arguably possess the most impressive and frightening attacking depth world football has ever seen.