Watch: Chelsea ace Eden Hazard completely embarrasses two defenders with skill in World Cup qualifier

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard showed his class for Belgium during their World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina, after the winger almost ended two defenders’ careers with an outrageous dummy.

Hazard, who is yet to hit the ground running for the Blues so far this season, embarrassed the pair of Bosnia players with a genius piece of skill before setting up one of his teammates, who saw his shot blocked on the line.

With intelligence and flair like that, it isn’t hard to see why some rate the 26-year-old as the best in the Premier League.