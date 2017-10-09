Arsenal keeping close tabs on £17.8million-rated young attacker

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Atlanta United attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron.

However, they could face competition from Inter Milan for the 23-year-old Paraguayan, who has shone in the MLS in 2017.

Calciomercato names both Arsenal and Inter as among his admirers, with Almiron contributing nine goals and eight assists from a variety of midfield roles this season.

The report claims Inter had the chance to sign the South American starlet a year ago, though they passed that up as he moved from Lanus to Atlanta.

It remains to be seen if Almiron will now finally end up in Italy, or if Arsenal’s interest is strong enough to lure him to the Premier League.

Arsene Wenger has a proud record of scouring the globe for the best young talent, and could provide a decent platform for Almiron to develop his game in a top European league.

Calciomercato believe Inter would be willing to pay somewhere in the region of £17.8million for the Paraguay international, which could prove a bargain if he can adapt to a more competitive level of football.