Agreement in place: Arsenal legend set to return to Gunners next season

Former Arsenal star Marc Overmars has an agreement in place to quit Ajax and take up a role with the Gunners next season, according to reports.

The Dutchman is currently director of football at Ajax, a role he has held since 2012, but Tuttomercatoweb claim he’s set for a switch to north London.

The report does not specify what kind of role Overmars would take up at Arsenal, but it would seem logical for it to be not dissimilar to the one he holds at his current club.

Overmars has been linked with a similar move back to the Gunners in the past, with the Independent reporting back in April that he was not particularly taken by the rumours.

‘I think there is a list with some names and I might be on it, but it’s not that exciting yet,’ he was quoted by the Independent.

‘I know the club pretty well, I have always kept in touch with Arsenal. So in that respect it is not surprising, because I’ve had a few good years.

‘But right now we’re focused on Ajax. I just signed here for four years.

‘I had certain ambitions as a player, and I have those as a director of football. We’ll see what happens in the future.’

Overmars spent just three seasons with Arsenal as a player, but made a lasting impression after his superb individual displays guided the club to the double in his first season in England.

The former Netherlands international netted 40 times for Arsene Wenger’s side in his three years on their books, before earning a big move to Barcelona.

Arsenal are yet to appoint anyone in a director of football role, though in May the Telegraph claimed it was something chief executive Ivan Gazidis was keen on, with Overmars’ name again mentioned at the time.

If Tuttomercatoweb’s claims are anything to go by, the 44-year-old could now be heading back to Arsenal at long last.