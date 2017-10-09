‘He will be out for a while’: Arsenal injury blow confirmed by national team manager

Arsenal look to have been dealt a potentially big injury blow after Germany boss Joachim Low delivered his verdict on defender Shkodran Mustafi.

The 25-year-old went off in his country’s win over Azerbaijan, with what Sky Sports claim looks like being a problem with a torn ligament.

Mustafi has been a key player for Arsenal since joining from Valencia last summer, but now seems set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after this latest round of international fixtures.

Sky Sports state that Mustafi had to receive treatment before eventually leaving the pitch in the 36th minute of last night’s game, with Low sounding pessimistic over his fitness after the game.

‘It doesn’t look good, it looks like he had torn a ligament,’ Low told reporters afterwards.

‘We’re waiting for a full diagnosis, but it looks like he will be out for a while.’

Arsenal have decent depth in the centre-back position with the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker, Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal to choose from, while Mohamed Elneny was also used there on occasion in pre-season.

Still, with Arsene Wenger largely using a back three this season, he could do with as many fit players as possible in that department.