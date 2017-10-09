Barcelona confident of beating Manchester United to £89million star

Barcelona are reportedly making Atletico Madrid star and rumoured Manchester United transfer target Antoine Griezmann their top priority for next summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are confident that the France international could choose them over the Red Devils due to being settled with life in Spain.

Griezmann has shone during his time with Atletico, establishing himself as one of the top attacking players in world football with an impressive record of 86 goals in 167 games for the club.

According to recent reports from ESPN, United are considering moving for Griezmann next summer, when a £89million release clause in his contract becomes effective.

Barcelona, however, will provide major competition for the 26-year-old, as they continue to chase big-name signings up front following the summer departure of Neymar.

Despite bringing in Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for the Brazilian in their front three, Mundo Deportivo claims Barca see Griezmann as another ideal addition to the side.

It remains to be seen if the player will look to test himself abroad, or if Barcelona will be proven right that he’d like to carry on living in Spain, where he has been since joining Real Sociedad’s youth system in 2005.