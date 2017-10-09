Chelsea ace vents frustration on Instagram, fans fear it’s attack on Conte ahead of exit

Charly Musonda has been unable to make his breakthrough at Chelsea so far this season, and it appears as though he has hit out at the club.

There is still a bit of confusion as he hasn’t named Chelsea or Antonio Conte specifically in his Instagram post, and so it could be aimed at something else.

However, as noted below, Chelsea fans have shared their concern that it is related to the Blues as the 20-year-old has yet to be given a chance to impress by Conte aside from an appearance in the League Cup.

Musonda put in a great performance on that occasion as he played the full 90 minutes and scored against Nottingham Forest, but he hasn’t been able to follow that up since.

With such fierce competition for places against much more senior players, it remains to be seen whether or not he can change his situation at Stamford Bridge, or if he is forced to look elsewhere, for a temporary fix at least.

Meanwhile, as seen in the tweets below, some believe it could be Belgium related, and they’ll certainly hope it is as Musonda has been tipped for a bright future. It remains to be seen whether or not that’s with Chelsea or elsewhere though.

As per one of the users below who has seemingly spotted a comment from Musonda’s brother, it would suggest that the target of his fury is indeed Chelsea, with some supporters even turning on Conte for not giving youth players more of a chance at Chelsea.

feel sorry for musonda, he probably works harder than most of our squad and he still doesn’t get a chance — koby¹? (@SimplyMount) October 9, 2017

I believe this is Musonda's brother commenting. This is worrying. It could be about Chelsea after all. pic.twitter.com/yBUHgd9I0e — ClassicMorata (@ClassicMorata) October 9, 2017

What a stupid decision it would be to let this man go, has the potential to become world class. #CM17 pic.twitter.com/JJ1X9Y06mG — CFC. (@ConteMindset) October 9, 2017

We let Nathan Ake go who has the potential to be 10 x better than Cahill, if we let Musonda go while still regularly playing Willian im done — CFC. (@ConteMindset) October 9, 2017

Musonda stayed patient & once he got the chance he impressed & scored vs Nottingham forest. Hopefully his insta post isn't Chelsea related. — ? (@HazardEdition) October 9, 2017

Charly Musonda on Instagram. Is this a sly dig at Antonio Conte? pic.twitter.com/VmYBcxYgcO — Talk Chelsea ? (@talkchelsea) October 9, 2017

Fucking hell Musonda is furious at Conte. ? Looks like we’re losing him. ? pic.twitter.com/P7Gpjbr1Md — #TB14 ???? (@Bakayology) October 9, 2017