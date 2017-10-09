Liverpool fans react to Sadio Mane’s Ballon d’Or inclusion, rivals not impressed

The 30 Ballon d’Or Nominees have been revealed, and amongst them is Liverpool star Sadio Mane, but he has split opinion with his inclusion.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton last season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

He’s added three goals and two assists in nine outings so far this year, and has firmly established himself as a key figure for Liverpool, repaying the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp who has undoubtedly played a key role in helping him take his game to the next level.

In turn, the 25-year-old has delighted Liverpool supporters who have argued that he more than deserves the recognition, as he makes it alongside teammate Philippe Coutinho, as seen in the full list below.

The 30 nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football ! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/TBRQwRvo4E — France Football (@francefootball) October 9, 2017

The general consensus amongst Liverpool fans is that Mane should be on the list, as seen in the tweets below. While they attracted some support from rivals and neutrals, many others were left puzzled and found his inclusion amusing.

It’s highly unlikely that Mane will win based on the competition he faces, which includes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but debate seems to be raging on over whether or not he should be in their company in the first place.

