Liverpool star opens door to potential transfer following Manchester United links

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has responded to questions over a transfer offer from Juventus over the summer, describing their interest as ‘an honour’.

The Germany international has been a key performer for the Reds this season, but is heading towards the end of his contract with the Merseyside giants.

According to recent reports from Corriere dello Sport, this has also seen Manchester United show a surprise interest in raiding their rivals.

Still, Can focused on an offer from Juventus when in discussion with German paper Kicker about a possible departure from Liverpool.

‘It’s always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club, but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool,’ the 23-year-old said.

‘My agent takes care of the rest.

‘The Premier League is just a really cool league, the most interesting in the world, but you must always respect other big clubs and leagues.’

Still, Can opened the door to leaving Liverpool when admitting his future remains unclear.

He added: ‘You never know what will happen. And I don’t know what Jurgen Klopp plans.’