Ex-Liverpool star’s WAG reveals she feels sexy again after splitting from Sky Sports pundit

Louise Redknapp has revealed she decided to split from former Liverpool and Tottenham star Jamie Redknapp after beginning to feel sexy again whilst taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The 42-year-old told Sunday Telegraph’s Stella magazine, per The Sun, that becoming friends with model Daisy Lowe gave her her confidence back and made her rethink her life.

Redknapp admitted: ‘She kept on at me to wear something sexy and by week three, I was in a leotard and tights not feeling self-conscious at all.

‘I could feel myself changing week by week.

‘Sometimes I felt like crying because deep down inside me this voice was screaming “This is what I have been missing!”‘

She added that taking part in Strictly was ‘the first selfish thing I have done since my kids were born.’

Louise spent 20 years with husband Jamie before their recent split, but had grown disgruntled with life out of the spotlight.

‘I feel I’m coming back to who I really am,’ she said.

‘I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself.

A #sallybowles moment ?? xxx A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

‘I think that happens to a lot of women when they get married and have children.

‘You have this feeling deep inside you, “Where did I go?” But I pushed those thoughts away.

Just casually chilling at home cooking a roast in my beret #sundayvibes @stella_telegraph ???? A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

‘I’d think of my past life as a pop star as not reality. Looking after the house and my family was reality.

‘I’d become a Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it.

‘It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that.’