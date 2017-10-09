Man Utd eye surprise move for versatile 22-year-old, subject of Mourinho scouting mission

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho sent tongues wagging when he was spotted at Austria’s encounter with Serbia last week on a possible scouting mission.

It seems as though the Portuguese tactician didn’t take the international break as an opportunity to get away from work, as he was in attendance at the Ernst Happel Stadion.

Speculation has unsurprisingly been rife about why he was at the game, and The Mirror believe that they’ve uncovered the reason as he was reportedly there to watch Serbia ace Mijat Gacinovic.

The 22-year-old currently plies his trade at Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring once and providing an assist in seven appearances in all competitions this season, while he’s got two goals in three appearances for his country.

It seems as though the central midfielder, who has shown his versatility to play out wide on either flank too, has gained Mourinho’s attention based on the above report, and it could be linked with the fact that the Man Utd boss might be keen to bolster his options in that department of his squad.

With Michael Carrick not getting any younger, United may well need more beyond Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, while Marouane Fellaini’s current contract expires at the end of the season and he has yet to pen an extension.

That perhaps explains the interest in Gacinovic, but it’s still a surprise link as he has yet to establish himself as a key figure at the top level in European football.

Mourinho may well have travelled out to Austria to take a closer look for himself, but he’ll also have the benefit of inside scouting reports from Matic, who has been with Gacinovic on international duty as Serbia qualified for the World Cup this week.