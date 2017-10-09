Man Utd facing anxious wait over pivotal injury boost for Liverpool showdown

All eyes will be on Anfield this Saturday as Man Utd visit old rivals Liverpool, and Jose Mourinho will be desperate for some positive injury news.

Paul Pogba has been out of action since last month with a severe hamstring injury, while Marouane Fellaini suffered ligament damage while on international duty this past week, as per Sky Sports.

With the fixture schedule set to get very busy with the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup to come, the last thing that Mourinho needs is for the injury list to get any longer.

However, it looks as though he’ll face an anxious wait to determine whether or not Phil Jones will be available as he continues to recover from a knee injury which forced him to pull out of the England squad over the international break.

According to ESPN, Man Utd are ‘hopeful’ that he will be available and it’s claimed that he returned as a precaution, but ultimately it’s not yet clear as to whether or not he’ll be passed fit to feature.

Jones has played in all seven Premier League games so far this season, helping United continue to set the pace at the top of the table. Further, they’ve conceded just two goals in those seven outings, giving them the joint-best defensive record in the top flight along with rivals Man City.

In turn, Mourinho will hope that he doesn’t have to shuffle things around at the back as United face the biggest test of their season yet. With the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino facing them this weekend, the backline will undoubtedly need to be in top form, and Jones will be an integral part of it if he is able to play.