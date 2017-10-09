Forgotten Premier League flop sparks talk of England call-up after scoring sublime solo golazo

You could be forgiven for forgetting Ravel Morrison exists, but the former Manchester United prodigy has reminded everyone of his talents with a sublime first goal for Mexican club Atlas.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder is on loan from Lazio after struggling to make an impression in Serie A, but has got fans talking about an England recall after this sublime solo strike.

Clearly pleased with himself, Morrison tweeted his effort, but will it be enough for Gareth Southgate to take notice?

The Three Lions seemed to badly lack some flair in their side again over this international break, winning 1-0 in scrappy encounters against Slovenia and Lithuania.

Morrison was once considered the next big thing coming through at Old Trafford, but has been unable to find any consistency on the pitch.

On his day, though, there’s no doubt about what he’s capable of, with some fans perhaps getting a little ahead of themselves as they call for him to be introduced into the England fold…

Ravel please. Just come back to England with your head screwed on and give England the creativity they need man. https://t.co/NnxB8y2Ycf — Colin Kaepernick ?? (@OhioV1) October 9, 2017

How England could have done with Ravel Morrison fulfilling his talent. — Rich Laverty (@RichJLaverty) October 9, 2017

Ravel for england https://t.co/dDU6XlmeN7 — Daniel Gear (@DGear86) October 9, 2017