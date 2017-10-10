£20m PSV winger could become the next Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal fans are currently gnawing at their fingernails over the future of Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates with major doubts cast over any potential new deal being tabled. It seems that Arsene Wenger may be resigned to losing their star man, as he lines up potential replacements for the Chilean.

According to the Daily Mail, one option is 22-year-old PSV winger Hirving Lozano. The Mexican netted 23 times for native club Pachuca last season and has now got six goals in six league games for new club PSV. He signed for the Dutch outfit on a six-year contract during the summer and has become an instant hit with the fans.

This kind of quality is what Arsenal are searching for with Sanchez’s exit almost imminent. Manchester City were close to signing the attacker on transfer deadline day, so say the Daily Star, but the London club pulled out of the deal when Pep Guardiola refused to include Raheem Sterling.

The Daily Mail report that Lozano could be available for as little as £20m.

If his first six games are anything to go by, that price would be more than a bargain.