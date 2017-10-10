Bad news for Chelsea, Euro giants set sights on €60m-rated stalwart next summer

As with any major club in Europe, Chelsea are in the business of strengthening what they currently have rather than trying to replace key players.

However, they could be forced to fight a transfer battle to keep one of their most important players next summer, as Eurosport France, as per Le Parisien, note that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing N’Golo Kante.

The fact that the 26-year-old has won the Premier League title the last two seasons with two different clubs says pretty much all that needs to be said about how crucial he is in a key role in midfield.

His energy, combativeness and quality on the ball have made him irreplaceable for Chelsea, while he’s also established himself as a key figure for France too.

With 40-plus appearances in all competitions in each of the last two campaigns, he has also proved to be a reliable and consistent presence in the starting line-up, and that will be key for PSG who could be forced to splash out €60m for their ideal replacement for the ageing Thiago Motta, as per Eurosport.

The Ligue 1 outfit have a lack of quality and depth in that department, while they could also possibly tap into the fact that Kante is from the suburbs of the French capital and could be persuaded to move back home.

Having signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this past summer to form a deadly attacking trident along with Edinson Cavani, adding a player like Kante to shore things up in midfield in front of the defence could be a stroke of genius from PSG.

However, they’ll have to convince Chelsea to sell, and that is surely easier said than done as he’s arguably irreplaceable to Antonio Conte.