Chelsea face new threat to keep influential figure, shock return lined up

It’s fair to say that Italy coach Giampiero Ventura hasn’t enjoyed the best World Cup qualifying campaign, and that could now be a cause for concern for Chelsea.

The veteran tactician replaced Antonio Conte at the helm for the Azzurri after Euro 2016, but through a combination of questionable systems and tactics along with some really poor selections, it has resulted in Italy having to go through the play-offs to make the trip to Russia next summer.

Ventura has picked players who aren’t even playing regularly for their respective clubs such as Eder and Manolo Gabbiadini, while confidence certainly seems to be low as Italy managed to just scrape through with a 1-0 win over Albania on Monday night following a draw with Macedonia.

According to The Express, the FIGC want Conte back after the World Cup, and so it looks as though Chelsea could come under fresh pressure to keep hold of their current boss.

The 48-year-old delivered a Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, and so we’d surely be forgiven for thinking that he was settled and ready to continue the project in west London given the early results.

However, it has been constantly speculated that there is tension between Conte and the hierarchy, with the Express adding that Chelsea may look to strengthen the squad further in a bid to convince their current coach to stay longer.

After winning three Serie A titles with Juventus, Conte was praised for the job that he did with Italy as he led them to the quarter-finals of the European Championship last year.

In turn, a second spell would make a lot of sense, but Chelsea will undoubtedly have their own hopes of convincing him to stay, even if rumours suggest all is not well at the club.