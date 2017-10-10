Liverpool fans may have just found the perfect midfield partner for Naby Keita

Sometimes, football fans can get over-excited about potential signings, big marquee names and one-season wonders. However, in this case Liverpool fans seem to have highlighted a player who they believe would be perfect to play alongside soon-to-be Reds midfielder Naby Keita.

Leon Goretzka has been singled out by supporters to partner the Guinea international, as he has produced some excellent performances in his recent outings for Germany. The Schalke man was part of the German squad that lifted the Confederations Cup during the summer, scoring three times along the way.

He now has five goals in twelve games for his national side, assisting a further two strikes.

Liverpool agreed a £48m deal with RB Leipzig for Keita earlier this summer, although he will not arrive at Anfield until July 2018, per BBC Sport.

Separately, Kopites are fearing that they may lose Emre Can with his contract running out in June and interest from the likes of Juventus prompting the midfielder to say it was ‘an honour’ to receive an enquire about him from them, as reported by ESPN.

With any new overseas signing, they need time to bed into English football and find their feet. Two players playing in similar positions may ultimately prove very costly as patience will be needed with Keita to adapt, and it would be the same with Goretzka.

Klopp will in turn arguably prefer to keep Can by agreeing on a new deal rather than fork out a substantial amount of money on an untested midfielder in the Premier League. Jordan Henderson may take exception to Goretkza’s arrival too, as competition for places would certainly ramp up for the club captain.

Ultimately though, if Can stays at Anfield there would arguably be no need to sign Goretzka.