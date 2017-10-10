Liverpool legend identifies potential candidate to solve key LFC issue

Out of last season’s top six Premier League teams, it could be argued Liverpool are the only team without a prolific striker. Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all grab goals but when crunch-time comes, none of them have been able to find that crucial goal.

Club legend Phil Thompson says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund would be the striker they are looking for. The Liverpool Echo reported that Thompson, who won three European Cups with the Reds during his playing days, highlighted the importance of the January transfer window for the Merseyside club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I do feel that come January we need to improve the defenders and get an out-and-out striker. If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became available then he should be on our hit list.”

The Gabon international has already scored fifteen goals in twelve games this campaign, and ended last season with a huge tally of 41 goals.

That level of goalscoring would arguably transform Liverpool from a Champions League-chasing side to a genuine title contender.

Aubameyang has previously worked under Jurgen Klopp during the German manager’s time at Dortmund where they won back-to-back Bundesliga titles together. In turn, the opportunity to work together again could be a crucial factor come January.

A natural finisher like the 28-year-old would be welcomed at Anfield as the ghost of Luis Suarez still looms large in the striker department as the Reds have continued to lack that quality operator to lead the line who can guarantee 20+ goals a season.

The defence undoubtedly needs work done to it too as Liverpool have conceded 12 goals in their first seven Premier League games this season. In turn, a top striker would add more goals to the team, but it wouldn’t necessarily be the exact solution that Liverpool are craving to stop leaking goals at the back which is arguably the bigger problem.