Liverpool send injured ace to specialist, eye major boost ahead of Chelsea clash

One man that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has missed so far this season is Adam Lallana, but he’s reportedly stepping up his recovery from a thigh injury.

The 29-year-old hasn’t featured for the Merseyside giants so far this season, which will be a huge disappointment to him after such an impressive campaign last year.

Lallana scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 35 outings in all competitions, while his energy, ability to press and overall quality on the ball ensured that he became a key figure in Liverpool’s line-up.

In a bid to help him complete his rehabilitation as smoothly as possible, The Daily Mail report that Liverpool have sent him to Qatar to see a specialist clinic in order to complete his recovery and make his long-awaited comeback in mid-November.

The fixture list is only going to get busier between now and the festive period, with the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup all in full flow. In turn, Klopp will be desperate to have as many of his key players healthy to offer quality and depth and ensure that they can compete on various fronts.

Using the suggested timeline from the Mail as a possible return date, should Lallana manage to prove his fitness by the middle of November, that could see him make his comeback for the trip to Sevilla on November 21, or perhaps the crunch clash with Chelsea at Anfield just four days later.

With another international break to come around that time after the meeting with West Ham United on November 4, that could be the perfect opportunity to reintegrate him into the team. However, Klopp would be well advised to do so slowly in order to avoid causing him to suffer a setback which would be a huge blow for all concerned.