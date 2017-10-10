Tottenham reaping benefits after showing faith in youngster, rejected surprise loan deal

Sending out promising youngsters to gain experience can be a useful option, but Tottenham reportedly snubbed that strategy with Harry Winks.

Mauricio Pochettino has never been shy in giving young players a chance throughout his managerial career, and the same applies during his Tottenham tenure thus far.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli are just two examples of that as both have gone on to establish themselves as key figures in the Spurs line-up, and it appears as though the Argentine tactician has similar hopes for Winks.

As per The Daily Mail, Tottenham rejected the opportunity to send the 21-year-old to Nice in a loan deal last season, instead opting to keep him working and training with the squad in a bid to help him develop his game and make improvements.

A knee injury restricted him last season, but he still managed to make 33 appearances in all competitions, making a positive impression and showing glimpses of the quality that Spurs supporters know that he possesses having seen him come through the youth ranks.

Winks has made seven appearances so far this season as he looks to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up this year, while he also made his senior England debut this past week as he now starts to make an impression on Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup next summer.

The showpiece event in Russia may come too soon for him in terms of being a nailed on starter for England, but he’ll undoubtedly hope that he can continue this impressive ascent by playing a crucial role for Tottenham this season, and at least making Southgate’s final squad.

It looks as though the decision to not send him out on loan could have been a sensible one…