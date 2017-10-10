(Watch) Arsenal star’s wonder-goal included in 2017 Puskas Goal of the Year award nominations

Arsenal are often blamed as trying to score the perfect goal or only playing sexy football. However, Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick against Crystal Palace last year was almost as good-looking as the man himself. Almost.

It was so spectacular that it has been nominated for the FIFA Puskas Goal of the Year award, making it into the final three goals alongside two other incredible strikes.

Take a look at the three goals, including the Frenchman’s wonder-goal, below:

GOAL A – Deyna Castellanos

The Venezuelan scored from the halfway line following an injury-time equaliser from Cameroon in the Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Deyna Castellanos, candidata al Premio Puskas con esta barbaridad ??? pic.twitter.com/PC2OBTSY4S — LPNSM en Femenino (@LPNSM_Femenino) October 9, 2017



GOAL B – Olivier Giroud

A slick move from Arsenal resulted in a spectacular Giroud scorpion kick, straight off the cross bar and into the net.

Olivier Scorpion Giroud ???? pic.twitter.com/6QOMCTFM2u — Mrs Giroud ??? (@TaZRahman7) August 4, 2017

GOAL C – Oscarine Masuluke

The Baroka goalkeeper grabbed an injury-time equaliser, sending his bicycle kick past the Orlando Pirates custodian and into the net.

GOAL OTY ??Oscarine Masuluke’s last-minute bicycle kick equaliser for Baroka vs Pirates in final 3 for #PuskasAward pic.twitter.com/FVFv3jmkuq — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) October 10, 2017

Nemanja Matic’s thunderbolt for Chelsea against Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final was also nominated but didn’t make the final three.