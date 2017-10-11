Arsenal fan-favourite needs to re-invent himself, player open to offers from other Premier League teams

When 16-year-old Jack Wilshere burst onto the English football scene, Arsenal (and England) fans were rubbing their hands in the presumption that the youngster would go on to become one of the country’s elite players within the near future.

What has happened since is no less than underwhelming but arguably through no fault of his own. Plagued by injury consistently throughout his career, Wilshere has missed over 150 games for Arsenal according to transfermarkt.

With Arsene Wenger reluctant to insert him back into the first team fold until he can prove his fitness, the England international is seeking offers from elsewhere and could leave the Emirates as early as January.

The Times report that Crystal Palace and West Ham are both interested in the 25-year-old with the Arsenal midfielder seeking more game time after England boss Gareth Southgate stated he has to be “playing at a good level” if he is to be considered for the squad that travels to Russia next summer for the World Cup.

Having only made three appearances this season in the Europa League and the League Cup, Wilshere has found it hard to fins first team football after recovering from a four-month ankle injury.

Being a London lad, it is more likely he will want to stay in the capital but when a place in the Three Lions squad is up for contention, beggars can’t be choosers.

A move to another Premier League, a la Bournemouth last campaign, would suit him perfectly which is why a January switch is his last chance to re-invent himself in the eyes of England fans who are rapidly losing faith in the midfielder.