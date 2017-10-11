English football grateful to keep Coutinho at Liverpool

One of the things that make English football so great is its world-class athletes. This summer was an extremely dramatic one with Barcelona going after one of Liverpool’s’ best, Coutinho.

Mane Relieved Coutinho to Stay

Every player playing English football wants the chance to be surrounded by other great players.

That’s why Mane expressed his relief when Coutinho’s deal with Barcelona was rejected by Liverpool. The last few years have proven to be more of the same up and down for Liverpool but they can at least hope it will be more up with Coutinho.

This was also a great win for English football in general.

Keeping the best talent in the world shows how committed the clubs are to keeping their best and keeping the quality of the league at a very high level.

Even when other big clubs come knocking with lots of money they need to keep the best talent in England so one of the clubs can bring home a European Championship back to England.

What is Liverpool’s plan?

It remains unclear what Liverpool actually intends to do because they are going to have to shell out huge amounts of money for both Coutinho and Emre Can, who is at the end of his contract.

Will Liverpool end up selling both of them later for an incredible payday or do all they can to keep them and try to bring a championship back to Merseyside?

Liverpool’s Hopeful Future

Liverpool must think that Coutinho is the future.

If you turn down the kind of money they did from Barcelona then they must think he is worth more than that.

It is just a matter of putting the right pieces around him to enable the team to win big games. Mane knows that winning will be much more difficult without his spectacular teammate and it’s clear Liverpool’s management feels the same.