Huge boost for Arsenal as Manchester United cool interest in transfer deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unsure on whether to move for Arsenal and Germany star Mesut Ozil in the summer.

This is according to the Sun, who report that the Red Devils boss isn’t convinced that the 28-year-old can provide him with the qualities he needs.

SEE MORE:

£45million star favours Man United transfer over Chelsea as he’d rather work for Mourinho than Conte

PSG could make move for Real Madrid stalwart should club fail to sign Chelsea star N’Golo Kante

Bad news for Arsenal fans: 100-goal Gunners star could leave club with trio vying for transfer

It was reported by the Independent that United would be making a move for Ozil when his contract runs out in the summer, however the Sun are now suggesting Mourinho has had a change of heart over recruiting the player.

Ozil had has a decent four-year stint with the Gunners since his move in 2013, with the Germany international managing to bag himself 32 goals and 57 assists in 166 appearances for the Gunners.

The midfielder has also won a fair amount of silverware in that time as well, as Ozil has helped his side win three FA Cups and three Community Shields during his time with in England.

Despite this, the player often receives criticism from fans, as he is occasionally viewed as a player who goes missing in big games and is prone to being lazy, with Premier League legend Steven Gerrard even describing the player as a “liability” away from home, as per the Mirror.

The Sun’s claims suggest Mourinho may share those views, with the report stating the Portuguese views Ozil as too lightweight for his side.

However, should he end up signing a new deal with the Gunners, it’ll surely be news that brings a smile to the faces of the majority of Gunners fans, as despite his flaws, Ozil is still a world class player at the end of the day, and is someone the club can’t afford to lose.