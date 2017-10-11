Manchester United legend instructs Red Devils star how to get to the same level as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise onto the head of promising Red Devils wonderkid Marcus Rashford.

Ferdinand, who played for United for 12 years and knows what it takes to be a success at Old Trafford, spoke about Rashford’s potential and compared him to French duo Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

SEE MORE:

International star makes thinly-veiled dig at Arsenal when explaining reasons for summer transfer away

Arsenal injury news: Wenger suffers costly setback, key absentee vs Watford

(Watch) Arsenal star’s wonder-goal included in 2017 Puskas Goal of the Year award nominations

However, he also conceded that the next step for Rashford is to prove himself in the Champions League as the Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona stars have.

‘He is a great talent and he’s doing well. He looks like he’s maturing. He is improving, he is hungry and he is getting opportunities this season,’ Ferdinand was quoted in the Mirror.

‘You have got Dembele who has gone to Barcelona and Mbappe who has gone to PSG. Would you say Rashford is of the same ilk as them?

‘I think potentially he is as good as those guys, but they have done it in the Champions League, while he is yet to prove that.’

‘He has to keep proving himself, and there are so many hurdles you have to get over. These young players, we are too quick to say, ‘He can be this or that’.”

Rashford has started this season in style, with the England international managing to bag himself two goals and three assists in just seven appearances in the league.

The forward has also been contributing for his national side as well, as he set up the first and scored the winner in England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia last month.

The youngster first burst onto the scene in the 2015/16 season, with the striker scoring two goals on his debut against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, and following that up with another two goals against Arsenal on his Premier League debut just three days later.

His pace and ability to finish make Rashford one of the brightest young talents in Europe, and if he can keep improving as a player, it’ll be interesting to see just how high his ceiling really is, and whether he can genuinely become one of the best players on the planet.