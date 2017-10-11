Mesut Ozil’s agent breaks silence amid rumours linking Arsenal star with Manchester United transfer

Mesut Ozil’s agent has hinted that his client could end up staying at Arsenal and signing a new contract despite recent rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.

The Germany international is heading towards the end of his current Gunners deal, leading to some speculation that he could be set for a shock move to Old Trafford.

According to the Independent‘s claims last week, United manager Jose Mourinho is both keen on the deal and confident of pulling it off.

However, today’s report from the Sun suggest United’s interest may have cooled, while Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut has suggested talks with Arsenal are progressing.

Still, he didn’t entirely close the door on a move to United, saying his client would like to stay in the Premier League for at least another two years, whether or not it is at the Emirates Stadium.

He told Fanatik: ‘He wants to play in Premier League for at least 2-3 years. Our contacts with Arsenal continue and we are going in the positive direction.’

Welcome to my home, welcome to London. Thanks for the visit @hypebeast ??????? A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

Ozil has been at Arsenal since joining from Real Madrid in 2013, but has had his ups and downs in his career in north London so far.

Not always appreciated by the Emirates crowd, it would not be entirely surprising to see the 28-year-old decide to move on.

However, his agent’s quotes and reports from the Sun today suggest he may now have evaluated other offers and changed his mind over walking out on the Gunners.