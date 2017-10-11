These photos might make Manchester United reconsider £7.8m-a-year offer for controversial £45m transfer target

The Red Devils might think twice about their transfer plans after seeing this…

He wanted to add pounds to his bank balance but he appears to have piled them on elsewhere instead.

Manchester United transfer target Danny Rose was pictured back in training with his Tottenham Hotspur teammates on Wednesday nine months on from suffering a knee injury in a 0-0 draw with Sunderland.

Rose’s return came hours after the Daily Star had reported that Jose Mourinho’s United were hopeful of signing the England left-back for £45m before next summer’s World Cup.

The Star also claimed that Rose has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, where he believes he can double his £75,000-a-week – £7.8m per year – wages.

If United were indeed prepared to offer the 27-year-old £150,000 wages, they might think differently after seeing these photographs.

He has gained a noticeable amount of weight while on the sidelines.

United already have one heavy and injury-troubled left-back in Luke Shaw. Do they really need another?

Rose was a Tottenham fans’ favourite last season but he damaged his reputation in August when he controversially gave an exclusive interview to The Sun in which he criticised the club’s transfer history, wage policy and lack of trophies.

