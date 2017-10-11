Real Madrid ready to spoil Manchester United’s Gareth Bale transfer plans with stunning swap deal

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer Manchester United target Gareth Bale back to Tottenham in order to help seal the transfer of Harry Kane.

Diario Gol claim the Spanish giants are stepping up their interest in the free-scoring England international as their next big-name ‘Galactico’ signing.

The report claims Kane has become a priority for Madrid president Florentino Perez for next summer, following his tremendous start to this season, in which he has already scored 15 goals for club and country.

The 24-year-old’s prolific performances this season and last have earned him a Ballon d’Or nomination, and it seems increasingly likely that Spurs could face a tough job holding on to him if he continues to score at this phenomenal rate.

According to Diario Gol, Real could try an audacious deal to offer Bale back to his former club, with another ex-Spurs star Luka Modric also possibly on offer.

The reigning La Liga champions seemingly feel the duo are no longer essential members of their first-team in the long run, with Bale struggling for both fitness and form during his time at the Bernabeu. Modric, meanwhile, will turn 33 next season and may struggle to continue pulling the strings as well as he has done in recent times.

This could be a blow for Manchester United, however, with The Sun recently claiming the Red Devils planned to try again for Bale next summer after missing out on him this year.

The Welshman may now be tested on his loyalty – will he reunite with the club that launched his career or try for another more glamorous career move while he feels he is still at his peak?