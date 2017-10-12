Sir Alex Ferguson’s former daughter-in-law facing six months in prison

Sir Alex Ferguson’s former daughter-in-law Nadine Ferguson has been charged with drug-driving after an incident last year.

The 38-year-old was allegedly found to have cocaine in her system when pulled over by cops, and is facing six months in jail plus a £5000 fine, according to the Sun.

This is not Nadine’s first trouble on the road, with the former partner of Sir Alex’s son Darren also being involved in a horrific crash with her son back in 2009.

Both thankfully recovered at the time despite their injuries, but Nadine looks in real trouble now after this latest controversy.

This also follows claims in 2012 that she failed to pass on as much as £15,000 in charity funds to the hospital that cared for her son.

Nadine split from Ferguson in 2007, with the former Peterborough United manager fined £1,500 for attacking his ex outside their home.