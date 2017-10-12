Arsenal injury news: Arsene Wenger faces defensive crisis as stalwart ruled out of Watford clash

Arsene Wenger will be without Shkodran Mustafi for Arsenal’s tie with Watford this weekend after the defender picked up a thigh injury on international duty with Germany. The club’s website stated that Laurent Koscielny is also a major doubt following an Achilles tendon problem suffered earlier this month.

This almost certainly will mean Rob Holding will start the game but alongside who?

Per Mertesacker would be the natural selection although Wenger has decided to play Nacho Monreal at centre-half on several occasions.

READ MORE

£90m Arsenal has a ‘fair chance’ of leaving club next summer

Antonio Conte to Arsenal – Blues boss in shock Gunners talks

Arsenal youngster sends message to Arsene Wenger over first-team opportunities

Gabriel Paulista’s move to Valencia during the summer transfer window has come back to bite the Gunners after they failed to recruit a replacement.

Sead Kolasinac is also a slight doubt although Wenger assures the Arsenal faithful he is more likely to start than not.

To win £275,000, Play Hotshot Jackpot with Paddy Power for FREE. All you gotta do is pick 6 correct 1st goalscorers. We think Eden Hazard for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace is a banker! Sign up here!

Arsenal sit fifth in the league with four wins in their first seven games, already six points behind joint leaders Manchester City and Manchester United.

They travel to Vicarage Road to take on the Hornets in the evening kick-off on this Saturday.