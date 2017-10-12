Arsenal set sights on out-of-favour €25m Serie A defender

If it is one department Arsenal need improving, it is their defensive depth. After Gabriel Paulista left for Valencia for an undisclosed fee, per BBC Sport, Arsenal are crying out for another centre-half.

Nikola Maksimovic of Lazio has been limited to little game time for Lazio, so say Football Italia, and is looking to exit the Stadio San Paolo. The 25-year-old only joined from Torino last year on a €25m deal but could be the perfect player for the Gunners to recruit.

The Serb has only made two starts this campaign as he continues to struggle under manager Maurizio Sarri’s tenureship.

READ MORE

Arsene Wenger takes aim at national team boss after latest Arsenal injury blow

Arsenal youngster sends message to Arsene Wenger over first-team opportunities

Arsenal transfer news

Guerin Sportivo claim that Arsenal face competition from Inter Milan for the player’s signature with a January bid from both clubs expected despite Maksimovic having already signed a contract until 2021 with Lazio.

He has been capped nineteen times by his country since making his debut in 2012 and was once compared to possessing a style of play like Nemanja Vidic, so say Generazione Di Talenti.

To win £275,000, Play Hotshot Jackpot with Paddy Power for FREE. All you gotta do is pick 6 correct 1st goalscorers. We think Gabriel Jesus for City v Stoke is a banker! Sign up here!