£90m Arsenal has a ‘fair chance’ of leaving club next summer, January switch considered unlikely

Arsenal are currently on the prowl for a potential Alexis Sanchez replacement with his exit seemingly imminent – and Thomas Lemar fits that bill. The Gunners bid £90m on transfer deadline day for the winger but the deal failed to materialise.

However, Monaco’s vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has revealed that Lemar could leave the club next summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the club official stated:

READ MORE

Wenger takes aim at national team boss after Arsenal injury blow

Conte Arsenal – Blues boss open to move after shock talks

Arsenal transfer news

“Liverpool were really interested (in buying Lemar), “But it was Arsenal that was really close to finalising the deal.”

The France international scored twelve times and provided fourteen assists for his teammates last year as Monaco went on to win Ligue 1.

Arsene Wenger has a decision to make in January in regards to Sanchez after negotiations over a new contract seem to have dissipated. He may want to recoup some return on the Chilean so might sell the striker in the new year rather than see him walk away for nothing in the summer.

If this is the case, the Gunners boss may have a problem on his hands as Monaco are very reluctant of letting Lemar go in the January transfer window.

The 67-year-old will have a tough decision to mull over come 2018.

To win £275,000, Play Hotshot Jackpot with Paddy Power for FREE. All you gotta do is pick 6 correct 1st goalscorers. We think Eden Hazard vs Crystal Palace is a banker! Sign up here!