Cristiano Ronaldo attempts to break 17-year abstinence

Cristiano Ronaldo has been breaking records for fun for most of his career but this one could be the most difficult one yet. Andre Gomes has found it hard to settle into the Barcelona set up and has consequently fallen out of favour with boss Ernesto Valverde.

Diario Gol say despite the lack of game time, his performances have caught the eye of Ronaldo so much so that he has requested agent Jorge Mendes, who also works for Gomes, to try and persuade the midfielder to join Los Blancos.

The news outlet state he is keen on bringing in a fellow countryman after friends Pepe and Fabio Coentrao left the Bernabeu.

However, they go on to state that a transfer between the two La Liga giants clubs is virtually impossible.

The last time a player made a direct move between either El Classico outfit was back in 2000 when Luis Figo left Barcelona to join Madrid amid huge controversy – 17 years ago, per the Telegraph.

Gomes has made 31 appearances for the Cope Del Rey holders since his arrival in summer 2016, scoring just three times.

