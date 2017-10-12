Liverpool vs Manchester United: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, odds and team news

Liverpool host Manchester United in this Saturday’s must-watch Premier League clash at Anfield, with fans all over the world sure to be tuning in.

Jurgen Klopp’s men desperately need three points to keep up with their rivals, who sit joint-top of the Premier League after a flying start to the season.

United have been superb so far, winning all but one of their seven league games, so can they maintain their record without injured duo Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini?

It’ll be thrilling viewing, and here’s a look at all the info you’ll need to tune in…

What channel is it on?

You can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event for this one, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

How can I stream it online?

Register with Sky Go to stream the game from your computer or tablet.

What time is kick-off?

It’s Saturday’s early game, kicking off at 12.30pm.

Latest team news?

Both sides have key players missing through injury, with Sadio Mane out for Liverpool and both Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini missing in midfield for Manchester United, with Ander Herrera expected to step in.

What odds can I get?

bwin are offering the following odds on Liverpool vs Manchester United:

Liverpool – 33/20

Draw – 9/4

Manchester United – 8/5

Why should I watch?

Aside from the obvious, because a trip to Anfield always seems to bring the best/worst (delete as appropriate to your particular tastes) in Jose Mourinho…

